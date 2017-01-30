Fairmont Offers New Parking App

The City of Fairmont now offers a new way to pay for parking downtown.
Each parking meter is labeled with a zone number.
The Passport Parking app allows you to enter that number then pay for your parking on your phone. Visitors can also reload money for their meter remotely.
Passport can be used at any downtown metered spot.
