Local Hardware Stores Provide Snow Removal Solutions for Before and After Snowfall

It's important to be prepared before and after a snowfall.

Local hardware stores provide automatic roof de-icing cables hooked to gutters to prevent ice and snow from accumulating. Shovels are important to have, and snow throwers are helpful with clearing off sidewalks.

There are also items to deal with snow before it falls.

"We actually sell products that you spray down onto driveways and steps before it snows, so then you don't have the ice buildup and the snow buildup. It will actually start to melt things before you have the bad weather. There's a spray that you can put down or you can just throw down the right rock salt or the ice melt and items like that," said Cheryl Boling, employee at Lowe's Home Improvement store on Venture Drive in Morgantown.

Several forms of rock salt are available, including pet-friendly varieties.