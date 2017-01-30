Car Dealership Discusses Winter Effects

Local car dealers are cleaning off their inventory after the recent snow.

Wilson Ford Lincoln General Manager Kyle Hamilton says it takes them about two hours to clear the snow from their vehicles but the thawing and freezing cycle can create ice hazards in the lot.

Hamilton says sales are slow in January especially for trucks and SUV's. Snow storms cause sales to slow even more.

"Cleaning the snow off gives us something to do," said Hamilton. "Because with the lack of customers coming in, we sit around the showroom and twiddle our thumbs. So it's good to get a little exercise."



Employees say they're hoping for a dry February to boost sales.