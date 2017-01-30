Seneca Hall to be Created in University Place South

With a unanimous vote to close Arnold Hall and Apartments at the end of the Spring semester, the West Virginia University Board of Governors was continuing with the 2012 Student Housing Master Plan to modernize and upgrade housing.

Those upgrades will continue with converting floors four through 10 of University Place’s South Tower into Seneca Hall. This decision will solve the low occupancy and financial struggles of the public-private partnership.

“I think if you look at the overall metrics of University Place and what it’s done to transform Sunnyside, what it’s done to transform he student experience there are really positive,” said WVU’s Vice President for Legal, Government and Entrepreneurial Engagement Rob Alsop. “Not every project finished on time and on budget, and this one didn’t. I think, as President Gee said, instead of focusing on the challenges, we’re talking about the opportunity and moving forward.”

Arnold Hall and Apartments was chosen because it is one of the oldest residence halls on campus and has accumulated $20 million in deferred maintenance costs.

WVU says when the dorm closes; it will most likely be torn down for green space or other use. Officials also say the residence hall's occupancy numbers were dropping, as students were choosing to pay a higher price for more amenities.

“The types of beds that we’re putting online in Seneca Hall are what’s filling first,” said Dean of Students Corey Farris. “Those are private bedrooms. Those are private bathrooms, where they’re not sharing them with 20 other people on the floor. We’re seeing that right now with Stalnaker, with Honors Hall, with Summit Hall. Those are filling up fast.”

Seneca Hall will hold 450 beds in four bedroom suites with a common living space and will open in the Fall of 2017. While it will be the highest priced residence hall at $4,100 per semester per year, WVU says students still have ample lower-cost options.

“We have plenty of low cost options at Towers and Dadisman and Boreman,” said Alsop. “Those students, if they were looking for a low-cost option and were thinking about Arnold, will have options, either on the Evansdale or Downtown campus to do that. Those who want the additional amenities and want to pay more, will be able to do that with Seneca Hall.”

WVU says no Arnold Hall and Apartment employees will lose their jobs. In addition, no incoming students will have to change residence locations because Arnold Hall was not offered to future freshmen as a living option. The University added that all students who leased apartments in University Place South were notified and made changes to a new apartment with many moving to University Place North.