Deputies Charge Man and Woman With December Armed Robbery

A Fairmont man was arrested Sunday in connection to a December robbery, and deputies are still searching for a woman they believe was involved.

Dustin Shelton, 29, was arrested by Marion County deputies after a warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Monongalia County Deputies said Shelton and Aubri McElroy, 29, of Fairmont, robbed Donnie's Citgo on Fairmont Road back on December 12.

McElroy has not been arrested at this point, deputies said.

Shelton was arraigned in Marion County Magistrate Court, with bail set at $100,000. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.