8-Year-Old Girl Killed in Weston Vehicle Accident

An 8-year-old girl died early Monday morning in Weston after the vehicle she was riding in landed in the West Fork River.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Butcher was driving a Lincoln Continental near the 500 block of Main Avenue, when it went over an embankment and landed in the water. Payden Farnsworth was found dead on scene at approximately 6 a.m., deputies said.

There is no word on Butcher's condition at this time.

Deputies will continue to investigate.