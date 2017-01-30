Man Accused of Stealing & Crashing Clarksburg City Vehicle

An Anmoore man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole a Clarksburg city vehicle and crashed it in Doddridge County.

Terry Ramsey, 31, is accused of stealing the 2015 Dodge Durango on Wednesday, according to the Clarksburg Police Department. The Durango was parked on North 21st Street, near Saint James Church, in the North View area of Clarksburg.

Police said that during the investigation of the missing vehicle, it became known that Ramsey was involved in the theft. An officer contacted Ramsey by phone Wednesday and asked him to leave the Durango somewhere he could recover it. Ramsey denied stealing the vehicle or knowing its location, the officer said.

On Thursday, police were contacted after Ramsey crashed the Durango on Route 23 in Doddridge County. Police said Ramsey hit a hillside and flipped the Durango onto its roof. The $30,000 vehicle had all panels damaged, all air bags deployed, and is a total loss, police said.

Ramsey was transported to United Hospital Center, before he was taken to the Clarksburg Police Department, where he provided a detailed statement admitting to stealing the vehicle.

Ramsey is charged with grand larceny. He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.