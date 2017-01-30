Elkins Community Rallies in Support of International Students

A rally was held in Randolph County on Sunday to publicly and peacefully show support for immigrants and internationals in the community.

The group met at the Iron Horse, near Davis & Elkins College campus, in downtown Elkins. More than 60 people attended the rally.

Mandy Weirich, the rally organizer, wanted to show support and had a large group of supporters behind her.

“We have a lot of international students at our college here, Davis and Elkins College,” said Weirich. “We know of other international students around the state that are also concerned about their travels to and from our country, and we just said 'Hey do we want to rally in Elkins tomorrow?'"

The rally gained momentum from experiences many of the participants had during the Women’s March in D.C. last week.

After watching the protesters on the news at airports around the country Saturday night in support of the recent ban on travel for refugees and citizens of seven Muslims countries, Weirich, along with Tina Vial and many others, decided to do what they could.

After the rally participants met at a local home and continued their efforts by writing and addressing post cards. The notes will be mailed out to state Senators about what matters most to them and how they wish to keep the fight going as part of the 10 Actions/100 Days campaign started by the Women’s March in Washington.