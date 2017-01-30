The Darkest Timeline Plays Show at the Purple Fiddle

The Purple Fiddle in Thomas hosts a free afternoon concert each weekend which welcomes musicians from all over the country.

Most musicians are full-time touring professionals playing for appreciation and trying to keep their art alive.

“I used to live in Ohio, in Athens, and I knew about the Purple Fiddle from people just touring around from fellow musicians,” said Zach Parkman. “I started this band with Juels Bland, and we started doing these little mini tours, like we did one last summer and we are doing one now. Basically I wanted to get sort of an anchor show.”

The Darkest Timeline played a set which pulls inspiration from artist like Jason Mraz and Ray Charles. Their genre is heavily blues based with a mix of old country and alternative rock.

The duo will be playing Monday night at 6 P.M. for the Black Bear Burrito patrons near Evansdale campus. They will wrap up their tour in Brooklyn.