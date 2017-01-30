Harrison County Door-to-Door Volunteers Meet in Adamston

For the seventh Saturday in a row, Harrison County doors are being knocked on.

The Neighbors in Action: Harrison County group hoofed it through the cold weather to hand out more fliers to Adamston residents.

Volunteers came together to hand out vital information on substance abuse program and services available to the Harrison County community.

The substance abuse crisis hits close to home for several residents. For volunteers like Nina Wade, it’s not just a community issue; it’s personal.

“I lost my son Brandon six years ago, got mixed up in the situation, got clean, and bad friends, dealt with friends," said Wade. "He never came back home.”

The group hopes that raising awareness of services available for substance abuse victims will help save at least one person. One volunteer was approached several days after an earlier walk and told the flier had helped a resident seek recovery services and rehabilitation.

Wade wants residents to know that there are a lot of people wanting to help others with their recovery.

The group stresses the essential need for a judgment free zone for all people seeking assistance.

Finding help, support, and someone to talk to can be easy in Harrison County thanks to groups such as Mothers of Addicts and programs like Celebrate Recovery.

For more information on how to volunteer visit the Facebook page Neighbors in Action: Harrison County. To get connected with immediate substance abuse treatment services call the helpline at 1-844-HELP4WV (1-844-435-7498).