Bohemian Boutique Hosts Opening Celebration

For the latest in Bohemian fashion, head down to 352 West Main Street in Clarksburg.

Not Too Shabby Boutique, Rusty Hinge Creations, and Britani Edwards Photography held a grand opening celebration Saturday.

Britani Edwards, owner of Britani Edwards Photography, houses her studio in the upstairs portion of the boutique and has been instrumental in getting the shop ready for customers.

“The boutique offers all different styles of clothing from Bohemian to trendy, all the trendy styles,” said Edwards. “right now they also have curvy sizes from extra large to 2X, organic items, shoes, jewelry, handmade jewelry, a lot of handmade items.”

Massage specialist Joellen Singleton and My Little Cupcake were special guests at the event.

The store offered discounts on all their merchandise and had live music to entertain patrons. Each portion of the shop works together like family and is excited to offer so many services to customers.