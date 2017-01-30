Vehicle Accident Reported in Marion County

UPDATE (1/30/17 at 11 a.m.):

According to fire officials on scene, a car went over the hillside, but the woman was able to be extracted. She was walking around once she got out of the car, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle accident on Levels Road, off Colfax Road, Monday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m., according to Marion County 911 officials.

Officials say there is confirmed entrapment.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will have the latest information as it becomes available.