WANTED: Police Looking for Man in Connection to I-79 Stabbing

West Virginia State Police are looking for a man in connection to a stabbing that took place on I-79 in Marion County on Monday, January 23.

According to officials, Joseph Taylor, 26, of Fairmont, stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend while driving the car somewhere between the Pleasant Valley and Prickett's Fort exits.

The victim managed to escape by jumping out of Taylor's car on High Street in Morgantown, where she was assisted by a West Virginia University student, police said. She was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police said Taylor is driving a 2006 Ford Escape with 20-inch wheels with a potential temporary registration number of 185895.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairmont Detachment at 304-367-2701.