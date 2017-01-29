Clarksburg Harrison Cultural Foundation Keeps the Arts Alive in Harrison County

A foundation in Harrison County is making it possible for the arts to stay alive in the community.

The Clarksburg Harrison Cultural Foundation gathered at the Benedum Civic Center Sunday to award 18 different Grants for the Community Arts Project.

"This is our annual meeting and this is when we choose to present the grants that we have and we have 18 great recipients," said Phillip Wyatt, foundation president.

Applications are reviewed by the Grants Committee and $1,000 is awarded to groups that are actively involved in culture and the arts in the community. Nutter Fort Primary is planning to use the grant to purchase new recorders for second graders, African drum instruments, and a special guest speaker in the spring.

"We all know that music education is very important to support and especially starting at a very young age, and with the cultural foundation helping us with the Grant, it really helps us to provide the skills and the knowledge and the background that we can provide our students so that they can hopefully be better musicians in the future," said Eric Brand, music teacher at Nutter Fort Primary.

The Studio for the performing arts in Clarksburg provides the opportunity for every child to perform dance at their studio regardless of their ability to pay.

"It's a big help. We offer other programs for individuals that fall on hard times and a lot of times this grant allows us to provide that opportunity to individuals that don't have the ability to pay at the time because of a hardship," said Jonathon Dolan, president of The Studio for the Performing Arts in Clarksburg.

The West Virginia Jazz Society is also being provided with a grant.

"It enriches the community in ways beyond what people probably can even imagine, just a small amount of seed money goes a long, long, way," said Seth Maynard with the West Virginia Jazz Society.

Funding will allow Musicians that play at the Bridgeport Farmers Market to continue to share their music as a backdrop.

"We are very, very pleased. In the new political climate that we're in, it seems like it might be a little difficult in the future to get funding for the arts and humanities and I think that this sends a very positive message to the community," said Rus Reppert, musician at the Bridgeport Farmers Market.

Applications for these grants are taken every year in November and chosen in December. They are awarded in January at this annual meeting.