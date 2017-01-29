Bingo Held at Clarksburg V.F.W. Benefits Addicts Lives Matter

An addiction support group was working to raise awareness in Clarksburg Sunday.

Addicts Live Matters held a bingo day at the Clarksburg VFW.

Members include people in recovery from addiction, as well as those who lost family members and concerned citizens.

They are specifically trying to raising heroin awareness across the state of West Virginia.

The community was asked to help fight the epidemic by purchasing a t-shirt or wristband at the event.

"Any kind of addict, whether it be eating disorders, domestic abuse, drugs, alcohol, everything. We're just here to help. Anybody that needs help, please get ahold of us and we will be there 24/7 to help you," said Deborah Bosley, Board Member of Addicts Lives Matter.

