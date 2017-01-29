WVU Students to Celebrate Chinese New Year

Hannah Lin, West Virginia University Chinese Studies Professor, won't go back to her parent's hometown in China like millions of other Chinese around the globe, but she's working to bring a taste of Chinese New Year to Morgantown.

"These days, in the global village, it's extremely helpful and valuable for not just our students but everyone to understand the customs and the culture of another country and it's extremely valuable for cross-cultural understanding," Lin said.

Chinese New Year started Saturday, but the 15-day celebration will go on until mid-February.

Lin said many Chinese travel far and long to see their families and bring in good luck for the new year.

"A lot of people in China they leave home and they work in the city. And that's the only time they will go home," she said. "So a lot of people take two-days trip. They have to change two, three buses and get on trains just to go home and once a year to see their family."

Preparations for the holiday start long before the actual new year, cooking certain foods like fish are said to bring in good luck. Families also make sure to clean their homes well in order to literally and figuratively leave bad things in the previous year.

"For Chinese, new year is a new start, so they will go home usually a week before to join the family to get ready," Lin said.

Other Chinese New Year traditions include the lion dance, giving gifts and money in red envelopes and wearing and decorating with the color red, which is said to bring good luck.

The WVU Chinese Students and Scholars Association is hosting a gala to celebrate the Chinese New Year, for more information click here.