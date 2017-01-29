Adult Spelling Bee Raises Money For Local Arts Programs

The Upshur Arts Alliance held its second annual spelling bee on Friday evening in Buckhannon.

Teams of four from across the area, including members from WBOY, gathered to test their spelling chops against each other.

The event is a fundraiser for the Alliance.

The money raised supports five area arts organizations, all based in Upshur County.

Our WBOY team moved up one place from last year, finishing in a tie for second.