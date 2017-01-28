Davisson Brothers Perform in Morgantown

West Virginia is home to all kinds of talent and on Saturday night a few mountain state natives shared their musical gifts with a hometown audience.

Following a performance by Township Road, the Davisson Brothers Band took to the stage at Schmitt's Saloon in Morgantown.

Not only are the Davisson Brothers from West Virginia but they're also partial owners of the Saloon.

Donnie Davisson, lead singer, said it's always good to perform in front of a hometown crowd.

"Oh, it's always great to come home. We have the best fans, best support here in West Virginia, a lot of these folks here been watching us since we were wee little guys," said Davisson. "Just awesome to see everybody come out and support live music and support the Davisson brothers like that."

Keep an eye out for the group's new single, they said it'll be coming to a country music station near you very soon.