Self Defense Class Held to Support Planned Parenthood

A group of women attended a self defense class this Saturday afternoon to support Planned Parenthood.

A Self Defense Teacher partnered with Planned Parenthood to contribute to the health and safety of women by teaching them some self defense, and help raise awareness.

Field organizers for Planned Parenthood in West Virginia say that many rely on the services from one of their locations.

"In West Virginia specifically, we have a health center in Vienna and it serves over 1,000 patients, and that specific health center is one of 21% of Planned Parenthood Health Centers that are in underserved areas, meaning if it closes, those patients will have nowhere else to go," said Emily Thompson, of Planned Parenthood.

The event is called "Planned Parenthood Fights Back."

"A representation of us fighting back but in West Virginia specifically, we have to fight for those people who rely on those services at that health center because they won't have healthcare if they don't go to that health center," said Thompson.

Participant Mindy Salango said that she supports Planned Parenthood.

"I believe in freedom of choice. I have an 11 year old daughter, and I would like for her to be able to have the choice to do with her body what she feels is right, as well as they provide so much for low income people or people who can't afford in terms of screenings, in terms of healthcare, birth control, and all of those things are vital, especially in West Virginia," said Salango.

Joshua Fowler teaches this introductory self defense workshop and encourages the women to continue with the training.

"Just know a few things, doesn't answer all of the questions presented to you when a confrontation happens. So, taking that as a base, and using that to basically get people to train more, do more, and learn more, so that they are more complete. That's the goal," said Fowler.

"It's very empowering, just some simple tricks, that will help you if you are in a panicked state. If you can just keep those things in mind, it can definitely get you out of a bad situation," said Salango.