Discover The Dinosaurs UNLEASHED Exhibit Visits Morgantown

The Discover The Dinosaurs Unleashed exhibit was set up at Mylan Park Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29.

Adults and children are able to experience up-close encounters with lifelike dinosaurs in this walk through exhibit.

There are 7 different species showcased in environments that look similar to the natural habitat they would have lived in.

There is also a children's activities area with a Fossil Find, Dino Dig, and lots of arts and crafts.

"I think the most exciting thing, they love seeing, I mean everything is so big, larger than life here, and to see them come in here and freak out. And they're not sure if it's real or not. It's a lot of fun, I love that, and that's really exciting for them," said Meghan Edwards, of the traveling 'Discover the Dinosaurs' Exhibit.

The Exhibit will also be open Sunday, January 29 from 10 am to 7 pm at Mylan Park.