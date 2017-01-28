Neighbors in Action Reaches Randolph County

A door to door substance abuse initiative is gaining headway. After beginning in Harrison County the program has spread east into Randolph County due to the great need. Neighbors in Action is a group of volunteers who travel door to door within the community handing out vital information on where to find and how to access substance abuse programs and recovery services.

Jennifer Lloyd helped start the program in Randolph County and has talked to several residents who have been touched by the drug crisis firsthand.

“There’s a high need for it. We have got a serious drug problem," said Lloyd.

Phil Isner, owner of Isner Law Office, joined the volunteer group in the early stages.

“We have a very serious drug problem in our community and throughout the state," said Isner. "To be able to have the opportunity to go out and provide information to the public about the services that are available to them, or to their friends, or to their family members that have a problem, I thought was an awesome way to reach out to the community"

The group hopes to reach the entire county. The initial handout started in South Elkins with over 140 fliers given to residents.

“We hope that if we get to one person and can help at least one person we’ve done something,” said Lloyd.

Currently West Virginia ranks one of the highest in the nation for overdoes rates and in Randolph County substance abuse is at an all time high. For more information on how to volunteer visit their Facebook page Neighbors in Action: Randolph County.