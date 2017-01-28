TVHS Coach Reaches Settlement with School Board

Tygarts Valley High School coach Chris Dorminey, also known under his stage name Chris Cross, has reached a settlement with the Randolph County Board of Education. More than a week ago Dorminey was placed under investigation by the school board for posts to his YouTube page. The song “Trump for President” prompted slight backlash from parents and community members.

“Two or three parents were upset about a few of the songs. It seemed like I had a target on my back ever since the “Trump for President” came out and once he became the president it just got worse; it exacerbated the situation," said Dorminey. “Personally I am very happy that he is the president, but in my recent situation it has been very tough to work as a teacher.”

School officials would not specifically comment on the investigation. After reviewing the County Board’s Bylaws and Policies for professional staff there are no specific policies governing social media. The Bylaws and Policies do, however, protect Dorminey’s right to freely express himself in non instructional settings.