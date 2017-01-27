The Lyon Piano Trio Makes Debut Performance at WVU Creative Arts Center

The Lyon Piano Trio made their debut performance at the WVU Creative Arts Center.

The trio is named in celebration of Harriet Lyon, the first woman to receive a degree from West Virginia University.

The group is comprised of a violinist, cellist and pianist who play chamber music which is a small ensemble without a conductor.

All three are faculty members at the Creative Arts Center.

"It's really a way to demonstrate how fun chamber music can be and we hope to get them excited about chamber music, and we hope to get the audience excited about chamber music, because I really don't think there is enough of it going around and there's some unbelievable music that we can play. I think we're just really excited to present this recital to both our students and to the public," said Erin Ellis, Cellist of the group.