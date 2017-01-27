Lawmakers, Experts Discuss Fixing West Virginia's Economy Through Education

More than 50 legislators from both houses, national experts and public education officials finished a two-day forum Friday on education and the economy.

Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, the 2017 West Virginia Legislators Forum brought together lawmakers and those from outside the state to discuss how education can be an economic driver for the state. Speakers stressed building a more educated and creative workforce that would bring companies into the state.

"If West Virginia wants more jobs, they need to develop a workforce that companies want," said former North Carolina governor Jim Hunt. "Companies don't come and bring jobs for the fun of it."

The event was closed to the public and sponsored by West Virginia University, the Hunt Institute and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

The 2017 legislative session will begin Feb. 8.