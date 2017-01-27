Pierpont Community and Technical College Start 40 for 40 Initiative

Faculty at Pierpont Community and Technical College are working together to get healthy this year.



President Dr. Johnny Moore started the 40 for 40 competition which challenges individuals to do 40 minutes of daily exercise over 40 days.

The school of human services completed circuits together Friday.



One faculty member, who's a registered dietician, said she's thrilled the school is encouraging exercise.

"One of the most important things about engaging in more physical activity is supporting that with fuel, so I'm hoping to help my co-workers if they need any help with coaching on nutrition and I'm also excited about us getting together and doing some physical activities as a group," said Brooke Nissim-Sabat, associate professor of foods and nutrition.



Friday's exercises included a relay with textbooks and a hula hoop competition.