Marion County Legislators Discuss West Virginia's Budget Crisis

There is one thing all West Virginia legislators can agree on - the state's budget is in a state of crisis.

At the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast on Friday, they discussed ways to tackle that budget.

"On the House side, no one wants to move on generating revenue. They’re 'no new taxes'. The Senate side is a little lukewarm to it and we're waiting patiently to see what the governor says in his State of the State. Whatever we propose obviously will be to pay debt," said Senator Bob Beach of the 13th District.

Senator Roman Prezioso said even if new or increased taxes were passed, they would not be implemented until April, so that the state tax department has time to make needed changes.

"You only have three months of this fiscal year to encumber those tax revenues that you would receive so maybe it's not going to be enough. We’re going to have to find immediate money for this year's budget in order to pay our bills," said Prezioso of the 13th District.

Prezioso said right now, the state is sitting at a roughly $200 million dollar budget deficit for the year. He said dipping into the rainy day fund is not an option, as it will lower the state's bond rating even more.

Many universities and colleges are also bracing for more budget cuts, but Sen. Beach said two-year schools cannot be looked at the same as four-year colleges, for budget purposes.

"There’s either two ways we could address it. either split the difference, so if it's a ten percent across the board you're proposing for a four-year, then make it five percent for two-year, or address it separately," Beach said.

Newly-elected republican Delegate Guy Ward joins the Marion County lawmakers this year, replacing democrat Tim Manchin.

Senator Prezioso said he hopes everyone can work together because he is ready to get started.

"My biological clock tells me that we should be in session now so I can't wait to get down there. This is a part of the process that I enjoy, the problem solving, putting the puzzle together," said Prezioso.

The legislative session begins on February 8 in Charleston.