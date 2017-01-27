Mobile Food Pantry to Visit Marion County

The Mountaineer Food Bank is preparing to hand out more in Marion County.

The mobile food pantry will be on Everest Drive in Fairmont on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any West Virginia resident can receive a box of free food. Residents are encouraged to bring a laundry basket or box to put their food in.

The Connecting Link and the City of Fairmont are partnering with the organization for the event.