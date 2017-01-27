White Hall and Fairmont Propose Joint TIF District

One area of Marion County is looking to create more revenue.

The town of White Hall is proposing a tax increment financing district with the City of Fairmont.

It would include areas near Exit 132, the Middletown Mall including the new development behind it, the High Tech Park and part of Route 72 toward Bridgeport.

Mayor Guy Ward says the tax dollars collected would go to a special fund to help develop that district.

"On the White Hall side, it's going to be mostly retail, but on the High Tech side it's going to be more higher paying jobs and so it's going to bring in the higher paying jobs on the side over in Fairmont, it's going to bring in the retail jobs over in white hall and overall it's going to bring in more employment," said Ward.



Council members from White Hall and Fairmont will soon present their resolutions to the Marion County Commission.