Almeta Pumphrey Celebrates 100th Birthday

A member of the Clarksburg community received a special proclamation today from Mayor Cathy Goings.

Almeta Pumphrey turned 100 today.

She celebrated with friends and family...including 35 grandchildren. Friends say Almeta is truly inspirational.

The Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilition facility says staying active is the reason they celebrate so many birthdays.

Linda Curry, director of activities said, "Great care..we are real active here. We do a little bit of everything. We go shopping, we go to the movies, we go fishing, we have picnics, we just do a little bit of everything and are real active here and the residents enjoy it."

The group celebrated with punch and cookies and cake....happy birthday!