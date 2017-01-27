MORE Than a Garden

One section of Clarksburg is getting new life...thanks to a grassroots effort.

But, revitalization to Monticello Avenue is more than just a garden.

Clarksburg residents gathered Thursday night at a town hall meeting to plant more seeds for the Monticello Revitalization project. Community members worked together to come up with a vision for the area.

Elizabeth Shahan, director of the Family Resource Network said, "The challenge is, 'does the community that we are working in share the vision?' and we really want to focus on 'hey, we don't want to do this to you or for you..we want to do this with you so if you aren't on board with our vision, what could we change, what could we adapt, what could we add to our vision that we haven't thought of yet.'"

Community partners want ideas from residents...because they are the ones who call the area home. The Monticello revitalization effort started with a community garden. Now the plan is to create a place where neighbors talk to one another and families support each other. Thursday's meeting was the first step.

"It does provide an opportunity for the citizens to come out, the residents themselves, to really take ownership and pride in their own community but really to request what they want done so they have that buy-in from the community so the group can go back and really put together a plan to execute properly." said Martin Howe, Clarksburg city manager.

The MORE project wants to create a positive environment for residents and children. Leaders say they hope kids in the area can plant strong roots...just like the vegetables in the community garden.

This flower garden will soon experience new growth, much like the street it calls home. When one seed is planted, in the soil or in the minds of residents, growth can happen quickly.