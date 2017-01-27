Anytime Fitness Opens in Morgantown

The first Anytime Fitness in Morgantown held its grand opening on Friday afternoon.

This 24-hour gym is located at 450 Oakland Street on the ground floor of the University Park apartments.

Memberships are available for WVU students, faculty, staff, and anyone in the community.

“Not a lot of lines which is great particularly if you’re a student and you’re used to the Rec Center,” said Anytime Fitness owner Mark Ciamarra. “We try to promote health and wellness here as opposed to just coming in and work out.”

Members have unlimited use of workout equipment, hydro massage and tanning. Anytime Fitness also offers personal trainers and classes on demand.

“We typically don’t have someone here every hour of the day and people do like to take classes when they come home from work, particularly from the medical center,” Ciamarra said. “They’ll come on down and you can literally do a Zumba class, for example, on your own time. It really works out well for everybody

This new location is holding an “Anytime All-Nighter” for the rest of Friday evening so the public can try the gym for free.