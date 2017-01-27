WVU's Arnold Hall to Close This Spring

West Virginia University’s Arnold Hall and Apartments will be closing at the end of the Spring semester.

The Board of Governors made the decision at a special meeting on Friday morning. They also voted to turn the South tower of University Place into a residence hall to bee named Seneca Hall.

Board members say the closure solves occupancy and financial issues at University Place and continues WVU’s Master Housing Plan created in 2012 to upgrade living facilities.

Arnold Hall is one of the oldest residence halls on campus and occupancy had been decreasing.

“We’re looking at our current fill rates for our new students coming in next fall as well as if you look in years past the types of beds that we’re putting online in Seneca Hall are what are filling first,” said Dean of Students Corey Farris.

Seneca Hall will House 450 students and will open in the Fall of 2017.

WVU says no students were displaced by the closure and there are still plenty of lower cost options for students at other residence halls.

