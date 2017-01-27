Boil Water Advisory Issued for Worthington Lifted

UPDATE:
The Boil Water Advisory issued for all Four States customers including Parish Run in Worthington has been lifted.
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for all Four States customers including Parish Run in Worthington until further notice.
The advisory was issued by the City of Worthington and is due to a water line break.
