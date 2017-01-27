Road Closure Due to Debris

US 250 between Holbert Road (250/20) and Mary Lou Retton Drive (250/55) is currently closed due to debris. This same section of the road was recently closed due to a rock slide.

Trees and debris along the hillside of US 250 fell into the roadway just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Division of Highway crews are currently working to clean up the hillside and remove the debris from the roadway.

According to the West Virginia Division of Transportation, there is no word at this time as to when the road will be reopened.