UPDATE: Man Arrested in Connection to Bon Vista Apartments Robbery

A Beckley man was arrested in relation to a robbery at a Monongalia County apartment complex.

On January 16, two men were robbed at gunpoint at Bon Vista Apartments on Stewartstown Road.

Stephen Beasley, 18, allegedly met with the victims of the robbery to purchase marijuana in the parking lot of the complex, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

When Beasley got in the men's vehicle to purchase the marijuana, he showed a handgun and demanded their marijuana, phones, cash, and wallets, deputies said.

Beasley is charged with robbery.

