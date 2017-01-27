Armed Robbery Reported at Monongalia County Hot Spot

Monongalia County deputies responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning at Paula's on Don Knotts Boulevard.

A female employee was robbed by two men armed with handguns, at approximately 1:20 a.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

There were two customers inside at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured, according to deputies.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee and ran from the business.

Deputies said the men are white or light-skinned. One man has a heavier build and stands between 5'10" and 6' tall. The other man has a more slender build and is near the same height, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department at 304-291-7260.

