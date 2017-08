One person was transported to United Hospital Center after a tractor-trailer accident early Friday morning.

According to 911 officials, the accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. when a tractor trailer rolled onto its side on I-79 north bound near mile marker 108. The truck blocked two north bound lanes and went into the median.

There is no word on how this accident happened or the condition of the person transported.

