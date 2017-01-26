Route 250 Closed After Tree Falls Into Roadway

Route 250 in Marion County is closed again after a tree and debris fell onto a vehicle on Thursday evening.

According to Division of Highways officials, the section of Route 250 between Holbert Road and Mary Lou Retton Drive will remain closed throughout the evening.

Road crews will assess the hillside on Friday to determine the status of the hillside as well as remove debris from the roadway.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officials are asking drivers to plan accordingly and avoid the area until further notice.