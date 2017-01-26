UPDATE: Cause of Former School Building Fire Undetermined

UPDATE (2/1/17 at 12 p.m.):

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, investigators have ruled the fire undetermined in cause due to the severity of the fire.

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters battled a blaze at a former, private school building in Harrison County Thursday night.

According to 911 officials, the fire started just after 9 p.m. at the former Miracle Meadows School building on Miracle Meadows Drive in Salem.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, including Salem, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, and Lost Creek.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.