Residents Discuss Monticello Revitalization Efforts

Residents in the Clarksburg gathered Thursday night to discuss revamping one of the area’s neighborhoods.

The Harrison County Family Resource Network along with other community partners hosted a Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort town hall style meeting. Just last year, the revitalization effort began with a community garden.

Elizabeth Zhahan, executive director for the Harrison County Family Resource Network, says she hopes to see the effort expand.

“One way that you can change a community for the better is revitalize it, bring back some growth, bring back some neighborhoods where neighbors talk to neighbors, and kids are out playing, and people are out on the streets keeping an eye on each other. And that’s one thing that we’re really focused on,” said Zhahan.

“From the banking standpoint we’re going to be able to donate time and resources in a multitude numbers of ways to try and help this movement, and help this revitalization happen,” said Michael Malfregeot, Vice President of MVB Bank.