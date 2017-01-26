Special Buckhannon City Council Meeting Held to Approve Grant

In Buckhannon Thursday evening, a city council meeting was scheduled to approve an application for a DUI police grant.

This is the 37th consecutive quarter that Buckhannon has applied for a $5,000 grant through the state.

This allows overtime expenses to be covered with police officers who are enforcing those responsibilities.

Also on Thursday evening, community members gathered to express their concerns at a public works meeting about the vintage car show being moved back to Main Street.

Members are concerned about road closures due to show's potential new location.

"We got more information from the participants that want to stage one of these events. The community has weighed in seemingly generally favorable toward maybe rethinking the closure," said Mayor David McCauley.

A meeting will be held Feb. 23 where the board will decide whether the show will be moved to Main Street or stay in Jawbone Park.