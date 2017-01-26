Governor Jim Justice Speaks at Superintendent Meeting

Governor Jim Justice made his first trip Thursday to North Central West Virginia since being sworn in.

Governor Jim Justice made his first trip to North Central West Virginia to discuss with state educators curriculum, jobs, and the future of education.

He says he wants education to be local.

Governor Justice said, "We have quit listening to the boards, the superintendents, our teachers..the very people that know what their communities really need and strive to have. I want that superintendent to share in those same ideals. I want us to be able to listen locally and put more control back locally and let these Charleston bureaucrats..get them out of our way."

Governor Justice pulled out his playbook as he spoke to a room full of superintendents about his plan to get West Virginia educators and students to the top of the class.

Dr. Mark Manchin, Harrison County Superintendent, said, "He's going to allow greater control at the local level which is like music to our ears...our teachers..our principals, our administrators all together."

Every coach knows his players and Governor Jim Justice says he is going to put the right people in the right places when it comes to education. And this can be seen in his recent choices for the state board of education.