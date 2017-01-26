Local City Officials Discuss State Historic Tax Credit

Glimpses into West Virginia’s once prosperous days can be seen in just about any town.

Buildings that housed thriving businesses, for example, are listed on the West Virginia National Register of Historic Places.

On Thursday, the Revitalize West Virginia Downtowns group, as part of the West Virginia Community Development Hub, spoke with local city officials about the state historic rehabilitation tax credit, which is meant to encourage fixing up these buildings.

"Everybody knows that we have a problem with abandoned and dilapidated properties. I think this is just one more tool that we could be using to in order to get these properties functioning and really living up to their true potential," said Nicole Marrocco of the WV Community Development Hub.

Right now, West Virginia’s tax credit program provides a ten percent reduction in income tax liability once construction and rehab is complete. It applies to buildings on the historic registry or in a historic district that are income-producing, like a commercial or rental property.

West Virginia currently has 92 mixed-use and commercial historic districts that qualify for this tax credit.

The Masonic Temple in Fairmont at 320 Jefferson Street was cited as one historic building that needs rehabilitation and could benefit from the tax credit. Revitalize WV Downtowns said with the ten percent state historic tax credit rate, $400,000 dollars could be returned on an estimated $4 million dollar rehab cost. With a 25 percent state historic tax credit, a developer would receive $1 million dollars.

Neighboring states like Ohio and Virginia have 25 percent historic tax credit rates, which is creating jobs and bringing in more money to those states, but not at home.

Panelists at Thursday’s meeting say the ten percent tax credit for historic buildings is barely enough to break even on many projects like the Spadafore Building in Fairmont, which now houses two apartments and Fox's Pizza.

West Virginia code would need to be changed in order for folks to get that 25 percent tax credit.

"We are definitely interested in folks reaching out to their legislators so having those conversations, talking to their legislators, making those phone calls, letting them know that this is something that they see as being truly important for the state," Marrocco said.

Fairmont’s Director of Planning and Development said this could be the push the state needs to bring that original beauty back to this part of West Virginia’s history.

"There’s a great quote by Jane Jacobs that said 'new ideas need old buildings to thrive' so we'll bring in a lot of talented entrepreneurs and fresh ideas in our historic buildings if we start to revitalize them," said Sandra Scaffidi.

Revitalize WV Downtowns held meetings in Martinsburg and Wheeling about the historic tax credit and will hold two more, one in Huntington and one in Charleston.