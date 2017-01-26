Taylor County Art Council Receives Grant for Roof Repairs

The Taylor County Arts Council is set to make major repairs to its building while keeping its gallery open.



The council received a $70,000 grant which it has nearly matched through fundraising.



The roof is causing major leaks which are filling up in buckets and plastic swimming pools. The water damage is going through three floors, down to the first floor gallery.

"We couldn't move forward if the roof continued to leak because anyone knows when your roof leaks, you've incurred damage otherwise," said Beth Flanery, Gallery 62 West Curator. "So this means we can keep this space and that we can have those ongoing goals and reach the community."



Once the roof is repaired, the arts council will work to repair the second and third floors.

The City of Grafton and Taylor County Commission wrote letters to the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, which granted the money, in support of the arts council.