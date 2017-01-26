1 in Hospital After Car and Police Cruiser Collide in Tucker County

One man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a West Virginia State Police cruiser in Tucker County.

According to state police, the accident happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 219. Corporal D.W. Burge was travelling south, and the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic was travelling north, when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into the passenger side of the cruiser.

State police said the roadway was slick and there was heavy fog.

Burge and the driver of the Civic were transported to Davis Medical Center in Elkins. The driver was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. There is no word on the driver's name or condition.

The Parsons and Thomas Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the Tucker County Sheriff's Department, the West Virginia Division of Highways, and the West Virginia State Police, who is handling the investigation.