Man Accused of Murder in Stealey Beating Death Requests New Lawyer

A Clarksburg man accused in the beating death of another man appeared in Harrison County Circuit Court Thursday.

Terrance Hilliard, 22, appeared before Judge Thomas Bedell Thursday for a motions hearing regarding his counsel. He is accused of murder for allegedly beating Dustin Baldwin, who later died, on a porch in Stealey in August 2015.

Hilliard said there was "no trust and chemistry" between he and his current attorney. His current attorney said he has "zealously represented him," but Bedell granted the request. However, Bedell made it clear that there will be no postponement for the trial, and it remains scheduled for April 24.

Hilliard asked for two new lawyers, and Bedell told him that he was entitled to legal counsel, not a legal team. Bedell addressed Hilliard smiling in court Thursday and told the assistant prosecutor to record Hilliard's "disrespect" in the summary of the hearing.

Co-defendent Zachary Hilliard, 22, took a plea deal on robbery and conspiracy charges and was sentenced to 33-37 years in prison.

Kelsi Riddle is also charged with murder and conspiracy in the case. Her trial is set for April 24, as well.