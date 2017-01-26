Mobile Pantry Feeds Monongalia County

Many in need in Monongalia County will no longer be going hungry, thanks to the Mobile Food Pantry.

“People don’t realize how much hunger there is in this county because you see Suncrest and the University, but there is a lot of need,” said Christine Wang, Board Member for Pantry Plus More. “One in four children in Monongalia County go to bed hungry. They don’t have enough. They get their free breakfast and free lunch during the week, but in the evening they don’t have dinner.”

This is the first of many food giveaways from the Mountaineer Food Bank and the Pantry Plus More program, to help those in need get healthy, fresh foods.

“Everybody is struggling today,” said Tambra, Product Flow Coordinator for the Mountaineer Food Bank. They’re having to choose between food items, medications, repair, utility bills. What’s really nice about bringing a mobile pantry with a large variety is you get to see smiles on people’s faces when there’s this luxury item.”

Luxury items like fresh meat and baked goods, along with 15,000 pounds of vegetables, ready-made meals, and milk. The western end of Monongalia County is considered a critical need area by the Mountaineer Food Bank, which holds mobile food pantries in 48 different West Virginia counties.

“We on this end of the county tend to try and provide and work for ourselves and we don’t reach out as often sometimes and tell people that we do have folks, not only the ones that goes to the resource centers now,” said Delegate Joe Statler, who represents the 51st District. “It’s clear to see that there’s a need bigger than I would have ever imagined in my neighbors that’s out in this area.”

Mason Dixon Historical Park was just the first stop. The Mobile Food Pantry will be at different locations on the fourth Thursday of every month this year.

“Please give,” said County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “Whether it’s to a church or whether it’s a synagogue or to the Pantry Plus program. To have a child not go hungry to school, everyone benefits from it.”

The next distribution will be on February 23 in Westover at a specific location to be announced.