MDA Holds Annual Morgantown Lock-Up

The Muscular Dystrophy Association put several community members “behind bars” for their annual “Lock-Up” fundraiser on Thursday.

WBOY and 90 other participants were on the phone at Texas Roadhouse in Star City raising their bail to be freed from jail.

The bail money helps children with muscular dystrophy receive treatment. It also helps send them to MDA Summer Camps here in Ripley, West Virginia. The MDA also has camps in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

“This is huge for us,” said Sara Schultz-Britt, Area Director for the MDA. “Muscular dystrophy is a very rare disease and so it’s not very well known. Being able to have all these participants get the word out, let them know that it’s a cause worth mentioning. It’s a cause worth raising funds for. The services that MDA provides are vital to families living in the greater Morgantown area.”

The MDA’s goal for the “Lock-Up” was $30,000 dollars and they’re still accepting donations. If you’d like to help, click here.