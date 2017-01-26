LCHS Welcomes West Virginia Smiles Program

Students at Lewis County High School will be getting some extra dental care this week.
The school will welcome the West Virginia Smiles Program on Jan. 27.
The program provides students free dental care, including checkups and cleanings, regardless of income.
School nurse Linda Fox says it's only the beginning of a connection that will continue in the future.
