Adult Education Center Asking for Clothing Donations

Classes are not the only way the Lewis County Adult Education Center is working to help its students.



The center is working to establish a clothing closet and daycare center at its new site in Weston's Garton Plaza.



Director Liz Johnson says childcare is one of the biggest issues her students face, and finding decent clothing can also be difficult.

"When you're not working, you don't have a lot of money to spend on nice, new clothes for that job interview, but you can't get the job until you can look presentable," said Johnson. "So we're trying to fill that need."



Johnson says the closet especially needs men's clothing, as well as racks for supplies for both the closet and day care center.